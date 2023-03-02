Boothbay Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 101.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 498,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,422,000 after acquiring an additional 251,800 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the second quarter worth $86,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the third quarter worth $1,620,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 8.1% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 48,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 24.8% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 87,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 17,501 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rollins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.25.

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of ROL opened at $34.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.25 and a 200-day moving average of $37.20. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $43.06. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 46.69 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Rollins had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $661.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 2,129 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $77,857.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,827.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Profile

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Stories

