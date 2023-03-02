Boothbay Fund Management LLC Invests $405,000 in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 37,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Coursera by 187.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Coursera by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 71,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Coursera during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Coursera by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 312,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coursera by 327.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. 62.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COUR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $12.00 in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Coursera from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Coursera from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Coursera from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.42.

NYSE:COUR opened at $11.03 on Thursday. Coursera, Inc. has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $24.01. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.73.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

