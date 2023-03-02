2,547 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Bought by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 34.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,836,000 after acquiring an additional 748,332 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 338,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,775,000 after buying an additional 8,560 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $4,299,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,683. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $4,299,832.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,683. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,366,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,659,303.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $234.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.08.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $120.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.12 and a beta of 1.06. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $242.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.75.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $580.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.65 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.79% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

