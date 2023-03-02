Boothbay Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 80,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $467,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the first quarter worth about $69,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 30.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,683 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 17,878 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 471,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 63,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Pangaea Logistics Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Trading Down 1.5 %

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Dividend Announcement

Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock opened at $6.54 on Thursday. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.23 and a 1 year high of $7.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.81 and its 200-day moving average is $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $300.32 million, a P/E ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The firm services customers that require transportation of dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.