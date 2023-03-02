Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC decreased its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 572.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,382,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,545 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,683,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,084,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,587 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 64.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,067,000 after acquiring an additional 891,641 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 37.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,064,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,901,000 after purchasing an additional 830,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ES. Citigroup reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

ES stock opened at $73.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.39. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $70.54 and a 52 week high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.12%.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $153,166.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,747.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

