Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Sold by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,005 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Adient were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADNT. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Adient by 29.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,562,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,420,000 after buying an additional 2,607,625 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Adient by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,748,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,197,000 after purchasing an additional 167,887 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Adient by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,885,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,838,000 after buying an additional 508,135 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,018,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,078,000 after purchasing an additional 133,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Adient by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,222,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,857,000 after buying an additional 325,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Adient Stock Performance

NYSE:ADNT opened at $43.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.79 and a beta of 2.76. Adient plc has a twelve month low of $27.15 and a twelve month high of $47.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.14 and a 200-day moving average of $36.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. Adient’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADNT shares. Barclays initiated coverage on Adient in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Adient from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded Adient from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Adient from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adient

In other news, CEO Douglas G. Delgrosso sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $2,016,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 617,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,914,139.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 50,300 shares of company stock worth $2,030,108 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MI.

