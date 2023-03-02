Boothbay Fund Management LLC Grows Stake in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,734 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADTN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ADTRAN by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,292,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,998,000 after buying an additional 152,474 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in ADTRAN during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,790,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ADTRAN by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,155,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,777,000 after buying an additional 16,212 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ADTRAN by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,656,415 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,037,000 after buying an additional 13,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ADTRAN by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,096,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,219,000 after buying an additional 47,900 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADTN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on ADTRAN from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ADTRAN has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

ADTRAN Trading Down 4.8 %

ADTRAN Announces Dividend

Shares of ADTRAN stock opened at $16.61 on Thursday. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $25.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -276.83 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is currently -600.00%.

ADTRAN Profile

(Get Rating)

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc develops and provides network access solutions. It is a global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications equipment that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.