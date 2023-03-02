Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 7,633.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,383 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 6.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 69.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FAF opened at $55.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.20 and a 200 day moving average of $53.75. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $43.54 and a twelve month high of $69.75.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.10). First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.60%.

FAF has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stephens upgraded shares of First American Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

