Lazard Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,629 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 20,665 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 47.7% during the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 418,275 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,544,000 after buying an additional 135,128 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 8,597 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Oracle by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,701 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in Oracle by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 97,420 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,949,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE ORCL opened at $86.34 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $91.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.67. The firm has a market cap of $232.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 189.46% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Societe Generale upped their price objective on Oracle to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Oracle from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.54.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

