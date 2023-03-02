Boothbay Fund Management LLC Lowers Position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,356 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Clarivate by 341.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in Clarivate during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Clarivate by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter worth about $139,000. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Clarivate from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Clarivate from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Clarivate from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Shares of NYSE CLVT opened at $11.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Clarivate Plc has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.07.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics and workflow solutions. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment is composed of the academia and government, and life science and healthcare product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes the patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

