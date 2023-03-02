Boothbay Fund Management LLC Invests $438,000 in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 53,901 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Upland Software at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 307.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,906 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,474 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 904.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,682 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,220 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Price Performance

Upland Software stock opened at $5.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.25. Upland Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.31 and a 12-month high of $19.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Upland Software ( NASDAQ:UPLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 21.56%. The firm had revenue of $78.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.46 million. Research analysts expect that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UPLD. Raymond James cut shares of Upland Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Truist Financial cut shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Upland Software from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital cut shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.44.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

