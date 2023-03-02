Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brink’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brink’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brink’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brink’s Stock Up 0.5 %

BCO stock opened at $65.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.51. The Brink’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $70.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.35.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.22. Brink’s had a return on equity of 69.23% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BCO shares. TheStreet raised Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Latin America, Europe and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

