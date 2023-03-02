Boothbay Fund Management LLC Invests $373,000 in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter worth $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in Realty Income by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 21.3% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $63.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.49. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The company has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a feb 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.2545 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.5%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous feb 23 dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 214.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on O shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

