Boothbay Fund Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDXGet Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on BDX. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.89.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Shares of BDX opened at $232.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.91 billion, a PE ratio of 43.80, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $249.60 and its 200-day moving average is $243.83. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $277.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 68.68%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX)

