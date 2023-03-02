Boothbay Fund Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on BDX. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.89.

Shares of BDX opened at $232.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.91 billion, a PE ratio of 43.80, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $249.60 and its 200-day moving average is $243.83. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $277.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 68.68%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

