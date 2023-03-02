Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $419,000 Stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TZPSU)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC trimmed its stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TZPSU – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,284 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in TZP Strategies Acquisition were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TZPSU. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in TZP Strategies Acquisition by 2.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 108,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $157,000.

Shares of TZPSU opened at $10.14 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.03. TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $10.14.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

