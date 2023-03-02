Boothbay Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,128 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Simpson Manufacturing

In other news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $168,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,659 shares in the company, valued at $4,126,703.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,900 shares of company stock valued at $515,191 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Up 0.5 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SSD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Shares of SSD opened at $108.42 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.22. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.25 and a 12-month high of $121.36.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $475.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.73 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

(Get Rating)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.