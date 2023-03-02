Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,133 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.7% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,899 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 298.3% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 27,370 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 20,498 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 14.3% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 14,670 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,170,000. Finally, Simmons Bank grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.7% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 5,577 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STX. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho raised Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $2,544,974.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ STX opened at $64.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 54.56 and a beta of 1.07. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $47.47 and a 1-year high of $106.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 1,031.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.64%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

