Boothbay Fund Management LLC Acquires 1,436 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 69.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,495 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Eagle Materials by 272.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 30,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 22,341 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 25.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 156,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,789,000 after purchasing an additional 32,074 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 145.9% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,439,000. Finally, 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 160.1% during the 3rd quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 19,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 11,704 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXP. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $138.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.13.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director David B. Powers sold 4,941 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total value of $728,698.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,489,671.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Eagle Materials news, Director David B. Powers sold 4,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total transaction of $728,698.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,489,671.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 4,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.02, for a total value of $668,793.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,159 shares in the company, valued at $3,845,896.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 43,992 shares of company stock valued at $6,427,728. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $143.29 on Thursday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.98 and a twelve month high of $152.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.14 and its 200-day moving average is $129.35.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.01. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $511.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.64%.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

