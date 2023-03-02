Boothbay Fund Management LLC Sells 302,024 Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) by 81.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302,024 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 11,876,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,123,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $394,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 327,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 19,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of PLYA stock opened at $9.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.90. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $9.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:PLYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $210.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Gregory Maliassas sold 4,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $30,712.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 247,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,294.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 10,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $67,760.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 81,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,226.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gregory Maliassas sold 4,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $30,712.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 247,845 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,294.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,647 shares of company stock worth $907,576. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLYA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV engages in the operation of hotels and resorts. It owns all-inclusive oceanfront resorts in Cancun, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Puerto Vallarta, Playa del Carmen, and Cap Cana. The company was founded on March 28, 2013 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

