Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 14,130 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,224 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 14,130 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Walmart by 500.0% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 282 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $140.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $377.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.34 and a 200 day moving average of $140.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 52.34%.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 456,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.79, for a total transaction of $67,852,703.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 273,332,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,669,083,902.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 456,030 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.79, for a total transaction of $67,852,703.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 273,332,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,669,083,902.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $80,194,380.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 264,873,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,680,924,595.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,868,610 shares of company stock valued at $852,282,498. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. StockNews.com raised shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

