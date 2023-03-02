Boothbay Fund Management LLC Decreases Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 86.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 48,286 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HXL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,420,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $500,755,000 after acquiring an additional 475,375 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,799,982 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,571,000 after purchasing an additional 498,461 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 11.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $202,771,000 after buying an additional 344,711 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 4.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,476,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $147,301,000 after buying an additional 103,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,394,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $142,405,000 after buying an additional 80,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

HXL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Hexcel from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Hexcel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

Shares of HXL stock opened at $72.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $47.38 and a 52 week high of $74.99. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 49.06 and a beta of 1.25.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $429.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.18 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Hexcel’s payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

In related news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 1,257 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $77,481.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,802.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $40,064.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,289.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 1,257 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $77,481.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,802.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,979 shares of company stock worth $753,559. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It operates through the Composite Materials and Engineered Products segments. The Composite Materials segment includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, resins, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, and honeycomb core product lines and pultruded profiles.

