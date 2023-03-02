Boothbay Fund Management LLC Increases Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the third quarter worth about $218,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 49.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 43.5% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in American International Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 75,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its stake in American International Group by 52.1% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 196,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,327,000 after acquiring an additional 67,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AIG stock opened at $60.96 on Thursday. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.05 and a 12 month high of $65.73. The stock has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.18.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. American International Group had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.08.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

