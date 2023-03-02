Boothbay Fund Management LLC Invests $416,000 in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in CMS Energy by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $3,914,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in CMS Energy by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 982,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,724,000 after purchasing an additional 56,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in CMS Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

CMS Energy Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total value of $50,256.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CMS opened at $57.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.41 and a fifty-two week high of $73.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.15.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.42%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment consists of regulated activities associated with the generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity in Michigan.

