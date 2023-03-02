Boothbay Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,776 IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 6.1% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 15,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 263.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 12,197 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in IPG Photonics by 8.6% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in IPG Photonics by 207.2% in the third quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 8,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C Partners Holding GmbH increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 14.2% during the second quarter. C Partners Holding GmbH now owns 152,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,390,000 after acquiring an additional 19,054 shares during the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
IPG Photonics Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of IPGP opened at $124.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.24. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $79.88 and a 12-month high of $134.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.36.
IPG Photonics Profile
IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.
