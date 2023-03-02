Boothbay Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,776 IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 6.1% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 15,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 263.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 12,197 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in IPG Photonics by 8.6% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in IPG Photonics by 207.2% in the third quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 8,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C Partners Holding GmbH increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 14.2% during the second quarter. C Partners Holding GmbH now owns 152,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,390,000 after acquiring an additional 19,054 shares during the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IPGP opened at $124.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.24. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $79.88 and a 12-month high of $134.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.36.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on IPG Photonics from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.80.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

