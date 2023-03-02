TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Shares Sold by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC cut its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 258,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,457 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 57,174 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% in the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,125,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after acquiring an additional 970,224 shares in the last quarter. 46.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at TRACON Pharmaceuticals

In other TRACON Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 167,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $209,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,150,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,187,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 167,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $209,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,187,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Theuer bought 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.29 per share, with a total value of $29,670.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 333,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,722.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 197,300 shares of company stock valued at $250,061. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ TCON opened at $1.51 on Thursday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.66.

TCON has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, and ophthalmic and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types, TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

