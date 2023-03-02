Sempra (NYSE:SRE) CEO Jeffrey W. Martin Sells 10,413 Shares

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 10,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total value of $1,572,258.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,908,218.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sempra Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Sempra stock opened at $147.86 on Thursday. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $136.54 and a fifty-two week high of $176.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.17 and a 200 day moving average of $158.53.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.29. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sempra

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a positive change from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 576.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Sempra by 567.9% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 440.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SRE shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sempra from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sempra from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.60.

About Sempra

(Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.