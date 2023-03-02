Sempra (NYSE:SRE) CEO Jeffrey W. Martin Sells 10,413 Shares

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 10,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total value of $1,572,258.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,908,218.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Sempra Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of Sempra stock opened at $147.86 on Thursday. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $136.54 and a fifty-two week high of $176.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.17 and a 200 day moving average of $158.53.
Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.29. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sempra Increases Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sempra
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 576.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Sempra by 567.9% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 440.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SRE shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sempra from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sempra from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.60.
About Sempra
Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sempra (SRE)
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Probably Not On Your Radar
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.