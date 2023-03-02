ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) CFO Alan R. Stewart Sells 11,986 Shares

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) CFO Alan R. Stewart sold 11,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $402,130.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,145.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ShotSpotter Price Performance

SSTI stock opened at $35.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.38. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.33 and a fifty-two week high of $39.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on ShotSpotter from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on ShotSpotter from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in ShotSpotter during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ShotSpotter during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in ShotSpotter by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 79,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868 shares in the last quarter. Mainsail Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in ShotSpotter during the 4th quarter valued at $3,787,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 11,976 shares during the period. 61.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

