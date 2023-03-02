ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) CFO Alan R. Stewart Sells 11,986 Shares

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) CFO Alan R. Stewart sold 11,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $402,130.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,145.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
ShotSpotter Price Performance
SSTI stock opened at $35.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.38. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.33 and a fifty-two week high of $39.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.37.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on ShotSpotter from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on ShotSpotter from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.
ShotSpotter Company Profile
ShotSpotter, Inc provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.
