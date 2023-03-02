Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Given New $242.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $215.00 to $242.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered Axon Enterprise from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 17th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $208.44.

Shares of AXON opened at $221.06 on Wednesday. Axon Enterprise has a 12 month low of $82.49 and a 12 month high of $221.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 108.36 and a beta of 0.92.

In other Axon Enterprise news, President Luke Larson sold 4,523 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.40, for a total transaction of $843,087.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 276,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,563,459.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Axon Enterprise news, President Luke Larson sold 4,523 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.40, for a total transaction of $843,087.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 276,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,563,459.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 96,575 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.49, for a total value of $18,396,571.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,748,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,495,664.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 349,473 shares of company stock worth $65,870,969. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

