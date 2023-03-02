China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) Short Interest Update

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the January 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

China Overseas Property Price Performance

CNPPF opened at $1.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.00. China Overseas Property has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50.

About China Overseas Property

China Overseas Property Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of property management services. It operates through the following segments: Property Management Services, Value-Added Services, and Car Parking Spaces Trading Business. The Property Management Services segment relates to the provision of property management services, such as security; repairs and maintenance; cleaning and garden landscape maintenance for residential communities including mixed-use properties; commercial properties; government properties; and construction sites.

