Short Interest in Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR) Increases By 900.0%

Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Ealixir Price Performance
Shares of EAXR opened at $5.27 on Thursday. Ealixir has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.56.
About Ealixir
