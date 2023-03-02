UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Short Interest Up 260.6% in February

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 260.6% from the January 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Trading Up 3.3 %

OTCMKTS:UPMMY opened at $37.46 on Thursday. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 12 month low of $27.85 and a 12 month high of $39.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.49.

Get UPM-Kymmene Oyj alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UPMMY. Barclays began coverage on UPM-Kymmene Oyj in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group cut UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on UPM-Kymmene Oyj in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on UPM-Kymmene Oyj to €45.00 ($47.87) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

About UPM-Kymmene Oyj

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for the petrochemical industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UPM-Kymmene Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UPM-Kymmene Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.