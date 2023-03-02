Avantor Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 5,060 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 238% compared to the typical volume of 1,498 call options.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 3,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $74,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 3,078 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $74,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,528.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $284,155.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,768.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Avantor by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Avantor by 1.5% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Avantor by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 67,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Avantor Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Avantor to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

AVTR opened at $24.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.89 and a 200 day moving average of $22.32. The company has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.38. Avantor has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $35.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avantor will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

