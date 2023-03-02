US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Short Interest Up 383.3% in February

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLEGet Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 383.3% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

US Nuclear Price Performance

Shares of US Nuclear stock opened at $0.15 on Thursday. US Nuclear has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.15.

US Nuclear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

US Nuclear Corp. engages in the designing, building, and manufacturing of radiation safety and monitoring instruments through its subsidiaries. It operates through two segments: Optron and Overhoff. The company was founded on February 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Canoga Park, CA.

Featured Stories

