Short Interest in Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) Grows By 1,350.0%

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 1,350.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Stock Performance

KAIKY opened at $12.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.69 and a 200 day moving average of $11.79. Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14.

About Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. engages in the provision of marine transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Dry Bulk, Energy Resource Transport, Product Logistics, and Others. The Dry Bulk segment offers bulk cargo services. The Energy Resource Transport segment includes energy transportation and offshore energy exploration and production support.

