Short Interest in Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) Grows By 1,350.0%

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 1,350.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.
Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Stock Performance
KAIKY opened at $12.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.69 and a 200 day moving average of $11.79. Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14.
About Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha
