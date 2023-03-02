Short Interest in Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Drops By 70.6%

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, a decline of 70.6% from the January 31st total of 169,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,000,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Price Performance

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Company Profile

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. It focuses on delivering AI driven technologies, paired with multi-use hardware and supported by custom software and cloud services, to intelligently automate and integrate security, concierge and operational tasks.

