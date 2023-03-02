Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) Short Interest Update

Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALEAF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decline of 91.1% from the January 31st total of 146,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 247,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Aleafia Health Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALEAF opened at $0.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05. Aleafia Health has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.11.

About Aleafia Health

Aleafia Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, which focuses on medical cannabis healthcare solutions. It operates medical cannabis care through medical cannabis clinics, processing and distribution facility, and innovative research. Its brands include Emblem and Symbl. The company was founded on February 02, 2007 and is headquartered in Concord, Canada.

