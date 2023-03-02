Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) Short Interest Update

Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALEAF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decline of 91.1% from the January 31st total of 146,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 247,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Aleafia Health Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ALEAF opened at $0.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05. Aleafia Health has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.11.
