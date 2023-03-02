Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Trading Up 5.2%

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) was up 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.06 and last traded at $23.06. Approximately 14,575 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 178,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.93.
Several research analysts have commented on OLK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.09 and its 200-day moving average is $19.36.
Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.
