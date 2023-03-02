Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Shares Down 4.1%

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) were down 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.03 and last traded at $29.59. Approximately 428,360 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,160,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RETA shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 198.9 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.12.

Institutional Trading of Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5,442.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 930.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 176.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

