First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,200 shares, an increase of 978.3% from the January 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 24.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FPA. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at $360,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 140.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 8,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

FPA opened at $26.64 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.78 and its 200-day moving average is $25.60. First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $22.31 and a one year high of $32.00.

First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.329 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%.

