Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Down to $8.33

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.33, but opened at $8.08. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $8.13, with a volume of 1,117,306 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sibanye Stillwater presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.73.

Sibanye Stillwater Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sibanye Stillwater

About Sibanye Stillwater

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBSW. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 15.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,708,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,945,000 after purchasing an additional 614,611 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,977,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,658,000 after buying an additional 1,662,361 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 9.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,740,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,854,000 after buying an additional 324,045 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,086,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,628,000. 6.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

