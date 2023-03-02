Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Down to $8.33

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.33, but opened at $8.08. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $8.13, with a volume of 1,117,306 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sibanye Stillwater presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.73.
Sibanye Stillwater Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sibanye Stillwater
About Sibanye Stillwater
Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.
Featured Stories
