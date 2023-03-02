QHSLab, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

QHSLab, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
QHSLab Stock Up 28.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:USAQ opened at $0.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.16. QHSLab has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
QHSLab Company Profile
