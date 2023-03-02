QHSLab, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

QHSLab, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

QHSLab Stock Up 28.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:USAQ opened at $0.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.16. QHSLab has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Get QHSLab alerts:

QHSLab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

QHSLab, Inc operates as a medical device technology and software as a service company. It focuses on enabling primary care physicians to increase their revenues by providing them with relevant, value-based tools to evaluate, and treat chronic disease through reimbursable procedures. Its products will enable physicians to diagnose and treat patients with chronic diseases which they historically have referred to specialists.

Receive News & Ratings for QHSLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QHSLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.