LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA) Short Interest Update

LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 1,180.0% from the January 31st total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 207,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

LDH Growth Corp I Price Performance

Shares of LDH Growth Corp I stock opened at $10.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.01. LDH Growth Corp I has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LDH Growth Corp I

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in LDH Growth Corp I by 167.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I in the first quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

About LDH Growth Corp I

LDH Growth Corp I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a technology-enabled sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

