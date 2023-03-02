Euroapi S.A. (OTCMKTS:EAPIF) Short Interest Update

Euroapi S.A. (OTCMKTS:EAPIF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 1,133.3% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 111.0 days.

Euroapi stock opened at C$16.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.33. Euroapi has a twelve month low of C$13.05 and a twelve month high of C$23.40.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Euroapi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Euroapi SA develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates used in the formulation of medicines for human and veterinary use. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Paris, France.

