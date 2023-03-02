Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Shares of Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) rose 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.87 and last traded at $0.86. Approximately 87,333 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,171,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BHG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Bright Health Group to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bright Health Group from $2.25 to $1.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bright Health Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.52.

Get Bright Health Group alerts:

Bright Health Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $317.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Health Group

In other Bright Health Group news, Director Jeffrey R. Immelt purchased 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.62 per share, with a total value of $248,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 598,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,767.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 49.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHG. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Health Group by 118.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 39,954 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Bright Health Group by 319.7% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 36,962 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Bright Health Group by 154.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 73,672 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Bright Health Group by 405.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 659,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 528,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.