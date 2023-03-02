Short Interest in Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Decreases By 71.1%

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 71.1% from the January 31st total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Adecco Group Stock Performance

AHEXY opened at $18.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Adecco Group has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $23.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.61.

Get Adecco Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AHEXY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Adecco Group from CHF 48 to CHF 45 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Adecco Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $35.62.

About Adecco Group

Adecco Group AG operates as a talent advisory and solutions company. It provides human capital solutions including flexible placement, permanent placement, career transition, outsourcing, consulting, training, up-/re-skilling, and other services. It operates through the following geographical segments: France; Adecco Northern Europe; Adecco DACH; Adecco Southern Europe & EEMENA; Adecco Americas; Adecco APAC; LHH (Talent Solutions); and Modis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adecco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.