Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Gap Down to $192.30

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $192.30, but opened at $184.74. Nexstar Media Group shares last traded at $185.89, with a volume of 55,336 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NXST shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $227.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $1.35 dividend. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.36%.

In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.18, for a total value of $1,831,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,052 shares in the company, valued at $14,663,925.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 10,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.18, for a total value of $1,831,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,052 shares in the company, valued at $14,663,925.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $170,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXST. Zeno Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,970,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 130,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,271,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 340.9% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 7,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 18.7% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

