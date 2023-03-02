Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPAC) Short Interest Update

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 1,020.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of BPAC opened at $10.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.17. Bullpen Parlay Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $10.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bullpen Parlay Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPAC. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $197,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition by 14.7% in the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 20,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. 69.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bullpen Parlay Acquisition

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of online real money gaming, technology, sports, digital media, hospitality, and leisure.

