Short Interest in Unipol Gruppo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UFGSY) Declines By 75.0%

Unipol Gruppo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UFGSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Unipol Gruppo from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.65 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Shares of UFGSY stock opened at C$2.22 on Thursday. Unipol Gruppo has a 1 year low of C$1.98 and a 1 year high of C$2.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.22.

Unipol Gruppo SpA is a financial services holding company, which engages in the insurance and banking business. The company operates through the following business segments: Non-Life Business, Life Business, Banking Business, Real Estate Business, and Holding and Other Businesses. The Non-Life Business segment provides insurance coverage for motor vehicles, property, accident, health, fire, and miscellaneous damages.

