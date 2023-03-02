ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Gap Down to $632.08

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $632.08, but opened at $612.45. ASML shares last traded at $618.32, with a volume of 511,573 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of ASML from €520.00 ($553.19) to €680.00 ($723.40) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ASML from $510.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Susquehanna raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded ASML to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $510.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $707.46.

The stock has a market cap of $242.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $630.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $551.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a $1.267 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. ASML’s payout ratio is 30.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its position in shares of ASML by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 1,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 317.4% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. 18.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

