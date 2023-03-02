Short Interest in Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) Increases By 866.4%

Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,100 shares, an increase of 866.4% from the January 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alset

In other Alset news, CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 30,000 shares of Alset stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,837,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,583,636.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 579,631 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,419. 54.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alset

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alset by 51.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 32,187 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Alset by 261.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 108,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alset by 80.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,214,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 543,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alset by 155.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,121,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Alset Stock Performance

About Alset

Shares of Alset stock opened at $1.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.82. Alset has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $18.57.

Alset Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.

